Hepatitis-A Cases Among Children Detected In Bandipora Villages

Officials said that cases of Hepatitis-A have been detected among children in Pazalpora, Ahamshreef, Sonerwani and Patkhoot villages, with villagers alleging that the has spread through contaminated water.

Locals alleged that the drinking water in these areas is contaminated and claimed they had informed the concerned authorities multiple times, but no action was taken, reported news agency KNO.

“We informed the concerned department multiple times, but no action was taken, which resulted in our children contracting this disease. Many of them have now been shifted to Srinagar hospital,” said Mohammad Amin, a local resident.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bandipora, Dr. Rafiqi Ahmad said that the department has initiated a sampling campaign to test for Hepatitis-A and Hepatitis-E viruses and has collected water samples for analysis.

Dr. Ahmad stated that water contamination, potentially linked to recent heavy rainfall, is suspected to be the cause of the infections.“Contaminated water sources are known to contribute to the spread of Hepatitis-A,” he said.

He said that the health department has issued guidelines urging residents to take precautions, including ensuring water safety and following proper hygiene practices.

He further said that the department has provided essential medications and educational materials to affected areas to raise awareness about preventing waterborne diseases.

