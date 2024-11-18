Hepatitis-A Cases Among Children Detected In Bandipora Villages
Date
11/18/2024 10:10:18 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Hepatitis-A cases among children have been detected in several villages of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Monday.
Officials said that cases of Hepatitis-A have been detected among children in Pazalpora, Ahamshreef, Sonerwani and Patkhoot villages, with villagers alleging that the disease has spread through contaminated water.
ADVERTISEMENT
Locals alleged that the drinking water in these areas is contaminated and claimed they had informed the concerned authorities multiple times, but no action was taken, reported news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We informed the concerned department multiple times, but no action was taken, which resulted in our children contracting this disease. Many of them have now been shifted to Srinagar hospital,” said Mohammad Amin, a local resident.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bandipora, Dr. Rafiqi Ahmad said that the department has initiated a sampling campaign to test for Hepatitis-A and Hepatitis-E viruses and has collected water samples for analysis.
Read Also
'Sedentary Lifestyle Increases Risk Of Osteoporosis'
Unhealthy Dietary Habits Fuel Disease Burden In India: NIN
Dr. Ahmad stated that water contamination, potentially linked to recent heavy rainfall, is suspected to be the cause of the infections.“Contaminated water sources are known to contribute to the spread of Hepatitis-A,” he said.
He said that the health department has issued guidelines urging residents to take precautions, including ensuring water safety and following proper hygiene practices.
He further said that the department has provided essential medications and educational materials to affected areas to raise awareness about preventing waterborne diseases.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18112024000215011059ID1108899681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.