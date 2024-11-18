'India-Italy Friendship Can Greatly Contribute To Better Planet': PM Modi Holds Talks With Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

PM Modi stated that their discussions focused on strengthening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. He remarked,“India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet.”

"Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," PM Modi shared on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, Giorgia Meloni wrote in a post on X, "A precious opportunity for dialogue that allowed us to reaffirm our common commitment to advance the India-Italy strategic partnership, with the announcement of a joint strategic action plan 2025-29 in key sectors such as trade and investment, science and technology, new and emerging technologies, clean energy, space, defense, connectivity.

Together we expressed our desire to continue working together to further deepen our bilateral partnership for the benefit of the economies and citizens of both nations, and in support of the shared values ​​of democracy, rule of law and sustainable development.

"India-Indonesia: Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly ties! PM Narendra Modi met President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit. PM congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of expanding the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both in existing domains and by exploring newer areas," Jaiswal wrote on X.