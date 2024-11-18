'License Cancellation, RC Suspension, Vehicle Seizure For Traffic Violations'

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari said that although their random checking drives were there, they will intensify their drives with special focus on underage drivers.

He said that underage driving will not be tolerated, and that vehicle owners found lending their vehicles to minors will face severe consequences, including legal action.“If any minor is caught driving, the vehicle will be seized, and its owner-be it a parent, guardian, neighbor, or friend-will be held accountable under the law,” he stated.

The RTO outlined a comprehensive strategy to intensify random checks and inspections across Kashmir, stating that the focus will be on adherence to traffic rules, verification of documents, and responsible vehicle usage.

RTO Kashmir urged parents to take responsibility in preventing underage driving; stressing that instilling civic sense and responsible driving habits should begin at home.

“We want sensible and responsible driving to stem from a collective civic responsibility, not solely from enforcement. Parents must ensure their children understand the dangers of reckless and illegal driving, both to themselves and society,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

In a warning for traffic violators, he said that those found violating the traffic laws and indulging in reckless driving, licenses of those would be cancelled and registrations suspended.

“Violators should expect severe penalties, including cancellation of driving licenses, suspension of vehicle registrations, and vehicle seizures. There will be zero Tolerance policy for any traffic violation,” RTO Kashmir said.

Traffic authorities state that this renewed focus on stricter enforcement comes to strive to curb traffic-related fatalities and promote safer road usage across the region.

Pattan Student Penalized For Viral Stunt Video

The traffic authorities on Monday initiated an action against a student from Pattan after a video circulated on social media showing him performing stunts.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Rural Kashmir took swift action against Faisal Fayaz Gojree after he was found performing stunts with a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AQ-5272.

“Upon investigation, Gojree, a resident of Iqbal Colony, Pattan, was identified as the driver. The vehicle was immediately seized by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Traffic Baramulla, and Gojree's driving license (D/L) has been recommended for suspension. Additionally, the Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle involved in the incident has been recommended for cancellation,” reads a statement.

Although Gojree, a 3rd-semester B.A. student, was counseled and given a chance to rectify his behavior, authorities have emphasized the need for responsible driving. The suspension of his driving license will remain in effect until further maturity in his conduct, ensuring he does not engage in such risky behavior on the roads in the future, it reads, adding that this action is part of ongoing efforts by local authorities to maintain road safety and curb dangerous driving practices in the region.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now