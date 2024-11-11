EEIC and GCG Unveil Strategic Partnerships with DWC, ValvTechnologies, and Oxford Flow at ADIPEC

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) 7th November 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC) and Gulf Commercial Group (GCG) which operate from within the energy cluster of Ghobash Group and are considered to be leaders in industrial solutions and instrumentation services in the UAE, have announced three key partnerships at ADIPEC 2024. In collaboration with Desert World Company (DWC), ValvTechnologies, and Oxford Flow, EEIC & GCG are introducing advanced technologies to address critical challenges in the Oil & Gas industry—spanning Cathodic Protection and Corrosion Control, Valve Durability in severe service conditions and Zero Emission. Together, these solutions are set to bolster infrastructure reliability, environmental performance, and operational efficiency across the sector.



Desert World Company and EEIC Partner to Monitor Corrosion with the Helix Device



Corrosion remains a significant issue for pipeline operators, costing the industry over $1.3 billion annually in repairs and replacements. Traditional Cathodic Protection (CP) systems require yearly inspections, leaving pipelines vulnerable to undetected rusting. In partnership with EEIC, Desert World Company’s Helix device addresses this problem by providing real-time, remote monitoring of CP systems.



“Helix remotely and instantly alerts operators to any system failures, enabling proactive corrosion management and safeguarding pipeline integrity,” said Gary Sarkis, Managing Director at Desert World Company.

GCG and ValvTechnologies Introduce Durable Valve Solutions for Extreme Conditions



Standard valves, which often rely on soft seats and elastomeric seals, frequently fail in challenging environments involving high temperatures, corrosive conditions, and fugitive emissions. GCG’s collaboration with ValvTechnologies brings metal-to-metal seated valves engineered for zero leakage and live-loaded sealing, capable of enduring extreme temperatures from -196°C to +760°C.

“Our severe service valve technology is built for extreme conditions, ensuring that operators can maintain system integrity without frequent replacements. This collaboration with GCG is essential for achieving the high reliability needed in the UAE’s oil and gas operations,” commented David Birks, Regional Director – MEA at ValvTechnologies.

Decarbonizing Operations with GCG and Oxford Flow’s ES Series Actuated Valve



The ES Series actuated valve from Oxford Flow, awarded the Best Mechanical Engineering Achievement Award by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and adopted by GCG in coordination with major developers in the Oil & Gas sector for the decarbonization impact, bringing game-changing reliability to demanding isolation and control applications. By eliminating traditional mechanical actuators in favor of hydraulic actuation, the ES Series valve reduces fugitive emissions, offers high debris tolerance, and minimizes valve size and weight.

“The ES Series offers a high-performance solution for isolation and control applications, with the added benefit of significantly reducing emissions—a priority in today’s energy landscape,” said Thomas Blyth, Group Business Development Director at Oxford Flow.





EEIC’s Strategic Vision for the Future of Oil & Gas Infrastructure

Hagop Dermosessian, General Manager of EEIC and GCG, said “Through these partnerships with DWC, ValvTechnologies, and Oxford Flow, we are reshaping how critical infrastructure challenges are managed, from corrosion prevention to emissions control. Our goal is to offer clients sustainable, reliable solutions that drive operational efficiency and set new standards for safety and environmental stewardship.”





