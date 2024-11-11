Jordan Braces For Cooler Temperatures, Light Showers In Northern Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- The weather on Monday is expected to cool slightly, aligning with typical seasonal averages. The country will experience partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will maintain moderate warmth.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, light rain showers may fall over parts of northern Jordan in the early hours, with a slight chance of brief rainfall extending to limited areas in the western central regions. Winds will be moderate from the west, occasionally picking up in speed.The department has issued warnings for reduced visibility due to fog over mountainous areas, the desert, and plains in the morning hours. There is also an advisory for potentially slippery roads in regions where rain is expected.Slightly warmer weather is forecast for Tuesday, with autumnal, mild conditions anticipated across most areas, becoming moderately warm in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low clouds may appear, and winds will shift to a moderate northwesterly direction.The warming trend is expected to continue into Thursday, with temperatures rising slightly. The weather will remain mild and autumnal across Jordan, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see moderate conditions, accompanied by high-altitude clouds and moderate southwesterly winds.The temperature forecast for today indicates a high of 21 C and a low of 9 C in East Amman, while West Amman will see a high of 19 C and a low of 7 C. In the Northern Highlands, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 17 C and a low of 7 C, with the Sharah Highlands slightly warmer at a high of 18 C and low of 6 C. The Dead Sea will experience a high of 30 C with a low of 18 C, and Aqaba will also reach a high of 30 C, with a low of 17 C.