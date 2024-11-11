Sidhu Moosewala's Family Celebrates Annaprashan Ceremony Of Baby Netizens Say, 'Comeback'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The family of late Sidhu Moosewala recently celebrated the annaprashan ceremony of their baby boy, born in March this year. The heartwarming of the ceremony, shared on social media, has gone viral, with fans expressing their emotions and reactions. In the clip, Sidhu Moosewala's mother can be seen feeding the child, while he seems to be enjoying the moment.





A user said, "May God give him long life." Whereas another noted, "COMEBACK."

A user replied,“Please isko pressure na kare sidhu banne par Kya pta iska dil kisi aur cheez ko Karne ka ho aur sidhu se zada naam kama le iski khud ki personal life hai isko decide krne Dena isko kya krna hai. (Please don't put pressure on him to become like Sidhu. Who knows, he might have a different path and make a name for himself in something else, even bigger than Sidhu. He has his own personal life, let him decide what he wants to do).”

Late Punjabi singer's parents, Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy in March this year. The couple shared the news by sharing a photo of their kid. In one of the videos uploaded on Instagram, medical professionals can be seen bringing the baby into the world. Balkaur Singh also celebrated the moment by cutting a cake with a team of doctors in the video.