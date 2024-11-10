Senate President Urges Unified Arab Muslim Position On Palestine Amid US Political Transition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 10 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez called for a unified Arab Muslim position on the Palestinian cause now that President-elect Donald will take office in January.Speaking on the sidelines of the Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul, Fayez noted in an interview with Anadolu Agency on Sunday that Israel would not enjoy peace without accepting a solution to the Palestinian question.He said Turkyie is an important regional power that could contribute to ending the "Arab-Israeli conflict" due to its membership in and Anqara's strong diplomatic ties with the EU and the USA.He said Anqara imposed economic sanctions against Israel to pressure Israel into stopping what he described as a "genocide" against the Palestinians in Gaza, adding that the Israeli forces have killed and injured at least 146,000 people in Gaza, mostly children and women.He said there are as many as 10,000 people reported missing since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, adding that children and senior citizens in Gaza are dying from starvation "in one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes."He praised Turkyie's decision to suspend imports and exports with Israel until a ceasefire is upheld and for Israel to allow uninterrupted aid into Gaza.He shifted to the unrest in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem where over 779 Palestinians were killed and 6,300 were injured, according to Palestinian official figures, urging establishing a Palestinian state along the June 1967 borders.Fayez expressed frustration over Israel's disregard for UN resolutions and International Court of Justice (ICJ) decisions calling for an end to violations against Palestinians and illegal settler expansion in occupied Palestinian Territories.On a spillover to the hostilities, Fayez said, "Although the countries of the South in Africa and, the Arab and Gulf countries have enormous resources, there is unfortunately no cooperation between them to achieve sustainable development."