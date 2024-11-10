The Moscow Metro to prolong recently opened Line 16: part of future transport hub reaches 76% completion

(MENAFN- CLW Transports) Construction of Moscow's new metro Line 16 continues to progress, with the ZIL station now reaching 76% completion. The line had four stations opened for passengers in September and is set to be one of the longest in the city. Currently, two more sections are under construction: from Tyutchevskaya to Novomoskovskaya and from Novatorskaya to ZIL.

While the initial plan was to connect Line 16 to the Big Circle Line (BCL), a decision was made to extend it further to the Moscow Central Circle (MCC). This connection will significantly enhance the line's integration with Moscow's extensive network of surface and underground transportation.

The ZIL station, named after the legendary Soviet-era automotive plant, will serve as a vital transfer hub, connecting passengers to the MCC station of the same name and, in the future, to the Line 18. The transport hub will be completed in 2028.

The ZIL area, formerly a large industrial zone and currently a developing residential district, is expected to become even more attractive for residents and businesses alike. By 2025, over 35,000 people are anticipated to live within walking distance of the station, rising to over 50,000 by 2030. The station will provide seamless connectivity and convenient travel options, with the journey to Novatorskaya station on the BCL expected to be reduced by 2.5 times.

Like all new stations on the Line 16, the ZIL station is designed with passenger comfort and convenience at its core. Current construction efforts focus on the installation of engineering systems, while architectural and finishing work in the passenger area is progressing steadily.





