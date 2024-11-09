Tusk To Meet With European, NATO Leaders To Discuss War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish Prime Donald Tusk will soon meet with leaders of European countries and to discuss, among other issues, the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He announced this during a press in Warsaw, as reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to Tusk, in the coming days, he will hold meetings with the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and NATO's Secretary General to address the "new geopolitical realities" following the election of Donald as the President of the United States.

“There is no doubt that the new landscape presents a serious challenge for everyone, especially in the context of a possible end to the Russia-Ukraine war as a result of an agreement between, for example, the Russian President and the new U.S. President,” Tusk stated.

on

He added that Poland will be coordinating cooperation with countries that share a similar view of the geopolitical situation. The purpose of his meetings with European partners will be to "develop solutions to the challenges facing the entire region."

Tusk also noted that President Emmanuel Macron of France and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected to visit Warsaw soon. Additionally, a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planned to take place either in Warsaw or London. The Polish Prime Minister mentioned plans to visit Stockholm for discussions with leaders of Scandinavian and Baltic countries.

The war in Ukraine, according to Tusk, is "one of the main factors affecting Poland's security," and he emphasized that any potential solutions regarding Ukraine must ensure Poland's safety. He sees this as the "most important challenge" of his role.

“We may see proposals very soon after President Trump's inauguration, and we need to be certain that these are acceptable to Ukraine,” Tusk stressed.

on'sh U.S.:

Tusk assured that Poland will maintain a firm stance that "the fate of Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine." He also underscored the importance of Poland's involvement in these discussions.

As previously reported, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk are aligning their joint position for upcoming talks in Washington with the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, with Ukraine being a primary focus of these discussions.