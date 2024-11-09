Digital Empowerment Foundation To Host CNX-APAC 2024 And Digital Citizen Summit 2024 In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Nov 9 (KNN)

The Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) is proud to announce the 8th edition of the Community Xchange - Asia Pacific (CNX-APAC) and the 6th Digital Summit (DCS) 2024, to be held on 15th and 16th November at T-Hub, Hyderabad.

The of Telangana will host both events, in partnership with the Centre for Development Policy and Practice, the Internet Society, APNIC Foundation, the Association for Progressive Communications, and the Global Digital Inclusion Partnership.

The CNX-APAC 2024 will focus on the theme "Building Communities for Rights to Access and Access to Rights," with an emphasis on overcoming challenges related to network deployment in rural and remote areas.

The event will address the critical issue of digital exclusion from entitlements, which continues to affect underserved populations.

CNX-APAC aims to bring community-led solutions to the forefront, fostering discussions among diverse stakeholders-including philanthropic organisations, government officials, policymakers, and grassroots community groups-on the importance and efficacy of various access models.

Alongside CNX-APAC, the Digital Citizen Summit (DCS) 2024 will convene experts to tackle the pressing issue of“Algorithms, AI, and Accountability.”

This summit will explore the ethical and accountability concerns arising from the increasing use of artificial intelligence, especially in the context of South Asia and India.

With the rapid growth of AI technologies, DCS aims to demystify AI and encourage open, inclusive discussions about its societal impact, policy frameworks, and regulation.

Over the course of two days, both events will feature more than 20 sessions and 10 lightning talks, bringing together students, researchers, academics, civil society representatives, developers, and policymakers.

The summit will be an excellent platform for participants to share research, experiences, and ideas.

