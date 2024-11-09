Biden intends on speeding up weapons transfers to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is moving quickly to provide up to $9 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine, aiming to secure critical supplies before President-elect Donald takes office in January. Trump, who has been a vocal critic of the extensive US support for Ukraine, could curtail or significantly reduce aid once he assumes power.



A senior official told Reuters that the administration intends to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of the transition, with Politico describing the push as the "only option" to ensure continued arms deliveries, despite the considerable obstacles involved. US officials are concerned that even if new aid is approved, the Pentagon may take months to deliver equipment, and the next administration could halt shipments at any moment.



Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Congress has approved over $174 billion in assistance, with the latest package of $61 billion delayed due to political deadlock. As of now, around $9 billion remains available for emergency supplies, including $2.8 billion in previously announced shipments.



Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested that Trump’s victory would not alter Washington's confrontational stance towards Moscow, but would complicate Ukraine’s access to US funds. Medvedev noted Trump’s disdain for spending on what he sees as unnecessary or wasteful international commitments, raising questions about how much the US will continue to support the war effort under his leadership.



