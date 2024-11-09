Over 7,000 Participants Took Part In Delhi’S ‘Run For Inclusion'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Run for Inclusion, organised by Special Bharat (SOB), brought together over 7,000 participants from 150 educational institutions and organisations across the Delhi NCR region as a show of unity and purpose held at the Central Civil Service Ground in Chanakyapuri.

The event, a prelude to the upcoming Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Competition, set the stage for the much-anticipated games.

The message of the day,“Each One, Reach One,” reverberated through the crowd as runners and supporters joined hands to promote the rights and opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The Run for Inclusion was flagged off by a distinguished group of leaders, including Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways, Government of India. Joining him were Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics Bharat and Members of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj.

Minister Harsh Malhotra expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the initiative, emphasising its alignment with the vision of a 'Fit India'.“This initiative is about ensuring that our specially-abled children get their rightful place within our society, and I congratulate Special Olympics Bharat for leading this incredible effort,” he said.

Alongside the crowd, over 1000 special athletes participated in the run, showcasing the unifying power of sport. The core message of the event,“Each One, Reach One,” resonated strongly, as runners reached out in solidarity, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment.

The occasion also witnessed the presence of former cricketers Atul Wassan, Nikhil Chopra and renowned cricket coach Gursharan Singh.

The Run for Inclusion was the first major milestone in a series of events leading up to the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, which will take place from November 18 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. This competition, the first of its kind to be hosted in India, will feature over 100 athletes from 12 countries.

The event is also a historic occasion as Special Olympics Bharat will debut bowling as a competitive sport for special athletes in collaboration with the Tenpin Federation of India. This addition to the games highlights the organisation's ongoing efforts to expand opportunities for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, especially those aged 22 and above.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics Bharat, emphasised the long-term impact of events like the Run for Inclusion.“Let our motto be inclusion and revolution,” she declared.“We are hosting the Asia Pacific Regional Games with a focus on Bocce and Bowling. This is just the beginning of a significant journey in New Delhi, and I encourage everyone to support our athletes as they prepare for the upcoming competition.”