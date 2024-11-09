Protinex Diabetes Care Partners With Apollo Health Co (Apollo 24/7) To Support Diabetes Management In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India In a significant move towards promoting management and encouraging early testing, Protinex Diabetes Care partners with Apollo Co (Apollo 24/7) to create greater awareness around this significant health issue through Protinex Diabetes Care.





Protinex Diabetes Care





Marking the occasion of World Diabetes Day, consumers purchasing a Protinex Diabetes Care pack will entitle them for a complimentary HbA1c test – a gold standard for long-term glucose monitoring, measures average blood glucose levels over the past two to three months. This test can be conveniently conducted by scheduling a home collection appointment through Apollo 24/7. The offer period is valid until November 30 .





The initiative aims to raise awareness on the importance of regular blood glucose testing and proactive health measures. The goal is to make blood sugar monitoring convenient and cost-effective, thus encouraging individuals to take charge of their diabetes management journey.





India ranks among the highest globally for diabetes prevalence, with an estimate of over 101 million people in India that is 11.4% of the country's population , living with diabetes, according to a recent

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) INDIAB study. While proper diabetes management can significantly reduce these numbers and improve quality of life, regular testing and lifestyle changes are also essential for effective care.





Protinex Diabetes Care helps support blood sugar control by providing a scientifically designed formula with several essential nutrients including 11 immuno nutrients to support immunity. It is clinically proven Low GI formula along with high fibre content that aids in cholesterol reduction. Through this partnership, Protinex emphasizes on the importance of early diagnosis and management of diabetes.





Speaking about this partnership, Mr. Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director of Danone India said,“The right nutrition is crucial in the battle against diabetes. It's not just about managing blood sugar levels but also about early diagnosis and management. This World Diabetes Day, we are proud to collaborate with Apollo Health Co (Apollo 24/7) to empower individuals in their diabetes management journey. By offering a complimentary HbA1c test, we hope to remove some of the barriers that prevent individuals from regularly monitoring their health. Through this synergy, we are dedicated to raising awareness about the benefits of protein and fiber in managing diabetes and make a meaningful impact on diabetes care in India.”





Talking about the initiative, Madhava Krishna (VP – Category) from Apollo Health Co (Apollo 24/7) said,“Our partnership with Protinex Diabetes Care aligns perfectly with this vision by making essential diabetes testing widely available. Protein and fibre play crucial roles in diabetes management, helping regulate blood sugar and maintain sustained energy. By incorporating these nutrients in diet alongside regular health checks, we aim to support individuals in taking meaningful steps toward managing their health. Together, we hope to create greater awareness and make diabetes care more accessible for all.”





In addition, Protinex Diabetes Care will ensure extensive on-ground visibility in Apollo retail stores and online platforms, aiming to reach as many people as possible to raise awareness on the importance of early diabetes diagnosis and effective management. To further support consumers, a dedicated toll number by Apollo will be available for inquiries, allowing individuals to easily access information about their tests and other health services.





Aligned with Danone's mission to promote health through food, Protinex Diabetes Care furthers the commitment to supporting optimal nutrition without compromising on essential nutrients for people with diabetes. It continues to play a crucial role in enhancing the health and wellbeing of individuals across India when paired with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.





For more details, customers can contact on +91 9355247247.





