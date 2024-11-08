Zelensky, Stubb Discuss Support For Ukraine, Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with President of Finland Alexander Stubb to discuss the battlefield situation in Ukraine and the continuation of defense cooperation

President Zelensky announced this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“I briefed my colleague on the current battlefield situation. We discussed the threats to regional and global security posed by North Korea's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, along with the continued defense cooperation between our countries. I outlined Ukraine's current defense needs, particularly in enhancing air defense and suppling additional anti-aircraft equipment,” he posted.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Finland discussed the effective organization of the thematic conference in Helsinki regarding Point 8 'Environmental Security', as well as the subsequent international efforts needed to restore a just peace for Ukraine.

The head of the Ukrainian state thanked Finland for its unwavering support for Ukraine and the Peace Formula, and for“the concrete steps it has taken to implement it”.

“I also expressed my personal gratitude to Alexander Stubb for his active role in promoting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter, particularly while communicating with countries of the Global South,” Zelensky wrote.

In turn, Alexander Stubb noted on X that during a phone conversation with the President of Ukraine, the parties discussed the main topics that the Finnish President raised during his state visit to China.“We also spoke about Finland's ongoing support to Ukraine and the outcome of the presidential election in the United States,” Stubb said in a post.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office