Blinken, Guterres Discuss Security Situations In Somalia, Haiti

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on Friday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about shared concerns over the security situations in Haiti and Somalia, as well as detainees held by the Houthis in Yemen.

Secretary Blinken underscored the gains made by the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

"He discussed the value of heeding the Haitian government's request to transition the MSS to a UN peacekeeping operation, which will provide sustainable security support for the Haitian people," according to a statement attributable to State Dept. Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The Secretary and Secretary-General also discussed funding options for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and steps to secure the release of all UN, diplomatic, and nongovernmental organization staff detained by the Houthis in Yemen.

The Secretary thanked the Secretary-General for his continued leadership and cooperation in addressing these serious challenges, the statement added. (end)

