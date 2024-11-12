Army Airdrops Aid To Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 12 (Petra) -- The Jordan carried out another airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid to the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, deploying a Royal Jordanian Air Force C130 aircraft.This airdrop, organized in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, delivered essential humanitarian and relief supplies to support the people of Gaza, where conditions remain severe.The Jordan Armed Forces underlined their commitment to ongoing humanitarian missions, pledging to continue providing aid through both airdrops and land convoys to assist Gaza's residents and alleviate the impacts of the ongoing war.To date, Jordan has completed 123 airdrops, along with 266 additional airdrops coordinated with friendly and allied nations.