QIB Announces New Misk Millionaire

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic (QIB) has announced the new millionaire of the seventh edition of the Misk Account Draw. Abdulla Rashid al-Obaid was the winner of QR1mn in draw conducted in the presence of official representatives from the of Commerce and Industry, along with QIB officials.

Al-Obaid's brother, Abdulrahman Rashid, received the grand prize on his behalf. He said:“The Misk Account has given my brother the chance to experience an effective way of saving money. We are happy to be QIB's customers.”

QIB will continue to reward its customers during 'Misk 8th edition,' running until October 17, 2025. With a total prize pool of QR17.4mn, 'Misk 8' will offer 858 customers the chance to win. The number of grand prize winners for QR1mn has been increased from four to six, and the millionaire's draw will be scheduled every two months. Similarly, the number of monthly winners of the QR50,000 prize has also been increased from four to six, while 15 customers will receive QR10,000 each every week.

D Anand, QIB general manager – Personal Banking Group, said:“We congratulate Mr Abdulla Rashid al-Obaid, the new Misk millionaire. The Misk Account Draw continues to be one of QIB's most successful savings initiatives, designed to encourage customers to develop saving habits while rewarding them with substantial prizes.”

The Misk Account has become one of Qatar's most popular savings accounts awarding a total of 4,319 customers, including 16 millionaires since its first edition, and the eighth Misk edition will continue to reflect QIB's commitment to financial inclusion and innovation.

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB mobile app. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free, for the first-year, credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings, and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes. More information is available at

