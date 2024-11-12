Dukhan Bank Announces Thara'a November Winners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dukhan has announced the most recent round of draw winners for Thara'a, its Shariah-compliant savings account, at the bank's headquarters.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and control department at the of Commerce and Industry, a statement said.

A cash prize worth QR5,000 each was won by Abdulhadi al-Ahbabi, Amal al-Kuwari, Mohd Alomer, Sultan al-Kuwari, Fawzeya al-Anssari, Saleh al-Yafei, Ibrahim Alinabi, Wajdan al-Sada, Salem Elaraby, Suddenly Babaran, Mohammed Shamiyeh, Rashed al-Kuwari, Yasser al-Mosallam, Ali Almohannadi, Jana Mohamed, Hamyan Alsulaiti, Hamad al-Mohamedi, Raneem Alhalwani, Amina Alawadi, Naji Barhoumi, Fahad al-Hajri, Mohieddine Khacherem, Hamad al-Mutawaa, Ayoub Aldous, Sakeena Ali, Aziza Alyafei, Eid al-Kuwari, Jaber al-Braid, Ali al-Boinin, and Saleh Maswar.

Departing from the previous annual grand prize structure of QR1mn for a solitary winner, the enhanced campaign now boasts a collective grand prize of QR3mn distributed among three fortunate individuals.

Additionally, the initiative introduces 30 monthly winners, each contending for a QR5,000 prize, resulting in a noteworthy increase in the total prizes awarded to customers – a grand total of 273, with a cumulative value of QR4.35mn.

Coupled with cash prizes and a reward scheme, Thara'a is a product full of value-added benefits and services, and it offers account holders access to Dukhan Bank's innovative banking channels.

Customers may learn about the many benefits of Thara'a savings account by visiting dukhanbank, by calling 800 8555 or by asking the bank's virtual assistant, 'Rashid', on the website, mobile app or via WhatsApp on 44100888.

