True journalism seen as threats by those in power

(MENAFN) True journalism, as Seamus Heaney eloquently put it, is about speaking the truth. Journalists who seek to uncover the mechanisms of power, expose cruelty, lies, and the criminality of the powerful, are often seen as threats by those in power. These journalists hold a mirror up to the system and its enablers, becoming targets for and warmongers.



Currently, about 4,000 foreign journalists are accredited in Israel to cover the ongoing conflict, often staying in luxury hotels and attending events organized by the Israeli military, such as dog and horse shows. Occasionally, they may be escorted by Israeli soldiers to brief visits to Gaza, where they are shown military sites like alleged Hamas tunnels or weapons caches. These reporters regularly attend press briefings where they receive information, often inaccurate, from Israeli officials, becoming, sometimes unknowingly, conduits for Israel's propaganda. As Bertolt Brecht once noted, such journalists act as "spokespersons for spokespersons."



In sharp contrast, Gaza is not home to any foreign correspondents. Instead, Palestinian journalists work tirelessly under extreme risk to cover the story. Since the war began, at least 134 journalists have been killed across Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, with 69 others imprisoned. This makes the current period the deadliest for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists began tracking fatalities in 1992.



Most recently, Israel bombed a building in southern Lebanon, killing three journalists and injuring 15 others. This building housed seven media organizations. Since the beginning of the conflict on October 7, Israel has killed 11 journalists in Lebanon alone. In Gaza, Al Jazeera cameraman Fadi Wahid was shot by an Israeli sniper in the neck and remains in a coma. Despite his critical condition, Israel has denied him permission to receive medical treatment outside of Gaza.



Both Fadi Wahid and the late Shireen Abu Akleh were clearly identified as journalists, wearing helmets and bulletproof vests, but Israel has labeled six Palestinian journalists in Gaza, including those from Al Jazeera, as "terrorists." UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese condemned this designation, warning it amounted to a de facto death sentence. Meanwhile, an Israeli journalist has openly participated in the fighting while reporting.

MENAFN12112024000045015687ID1108876256