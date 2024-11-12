Amir Appoints HMC Director General

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Amiri Decision No. (71) of 2024, appointing His Excellency Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi as Director General of Hamad Medical Corporation. The decision stipulates its implementation and enforcement from the date of its issuance, and that it be published in the Official Gazette.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.