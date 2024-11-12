Finance Minister Meets KPMG Global Chairman And CEO
Date
11/12/2024 2:02:30 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO of KPMG on the sidelines of his participation in the MESAC Partners' Conference, which is being held in Doha. The meeting discussed a host of topics of mutual interest, with a special focus on Economy and finance, in addition to exploring potential ways to increase the scope of cooperative efforts.
