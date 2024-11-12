99.9% Of Jordanians Connected To Grid, Per Capita Consumption At 1,890 Kwh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Nearly all of the Kingdom's population, 99.9%, now has access to electricity, with per capita consumption reaching 1,890 kWh in the past year, according to the latest figures from the of and Mineral Resources.Jordan's energy mix underscores its reliance on imports, with 76% of energy coming from outside sources.The report revealed that oil remains the largest component at 42%, followed by diesel (24%), (21%), liquefied (LPG) (11%), and smaller portions from jet and kerosene.The report also detailed the sectoral breakdown of energy consumption. Transportation is the largest consumer, accounting for 42% of total energy use, while buildings consumed 24%, commerce and other sectors 18%, and industry 16%.For electricity specifically, residential and government buildings dominated at 46%, industry at 22%, commerce at 17%, agriculture and water pumping at 13%, street lighting at 2%, with electric vehicle charging remaining minimal.Jordan's overall energy mix remains diverse yet heavily import-dependent, consisting of oil and petroleum products (45%), natural gas (31%), renewable sources (14%), oil shale (8%), and small shares from imported electricity and coal/lignite.This dependency highlights ongoing challenges as Jordan balances domestic production with an aim to expand renewable sources and reduce import exposure.