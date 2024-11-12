UDST Symposium Highlights Qatar's Efforts At Combating Diabetes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The third care symposium organised by the University of Doha for Science and ( UDST) outlined a roadmap for diabetes care in the country as well as the present challenges and the current trends in non-communicable diseases.

At the event, Dr Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani, director of Non-Communicable Prevention Programmes, of Public (MoPH) revealed the findings of the STEPwise survey 2023 conducted in Qatar and highlighted the progress made in meeting the challenges posed by non-communicable diseases. He also pointed out that more actions are needed to meet the challenges and the public should follow a physically active lifestyle to prevent such diseases.

Held the under the theme "Empowering Person-Centered Diabetes Care and Innovation'' held in collaboration with the National Diabetes Committee, MoPH, and Novo Nordisk, the symposium highlighted Qatar's commitment to enhancing diabetes care and education.

In addition to Sheikh Dr Mohamed: Prof Abdul-Badi Abou-Samra co-chair, National Diabetes Committee, MoPH and director, Qatar Metabolic Institute, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC); Dr Rayana Ahmed Bou Haka, official representative of the World Health Organisation office in Qatar; and several researchers, guests, faculty and students were present at the symposium.

The symposium featured a dynamic programme, including presentations, panel discussions, and an exhibition showcasing innovative advancements in diabetes care. This year's theme aligns with the International Diabetes Federation's vision for 2024–2026, aiming to improve the quality of life for diabetes patients by empowering healthcare professionals and students with the necessary knowledge and skills.

Dr Salem al-Naemi, president, UDST, commented: "This symposium serves as a vital scientific forum for healthcare professionals, where they exchange ideas and concepts on the latest trends in diabetes care. Through this symposium, we aim to empower healthcare providers to apply the latest strategies that contribute to improving the quality of life and health outcomes for diabetes patients. Diabetes represents a major global health challenge, and this symposium highlights the importance of collaboration and innovation in addressing this challenge."

Prof Abou-Samra, emphasised the importance of the forthcoming Action Plan (2024-2030) on Obesity, Diabetes and Modifiable Risk Factors for ASCVDs (Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease) which will be officially launched at the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) 2024 on November 14th coinciding with World Diabetes Day.

Venkat Kalyan, vice president and general manager of Novo Nordisk Gulf, underscored the critical need to raise awareness about diabetes as a severe, chronic, and recurrent condition that has reached high prevalence levels in Qatar.

An exhibition took place alongside the symposium, featuring participation from several prominent healthcare institutions and private sector organisations, including MoP), the National Obesity Treatment Centre, the National Diabetes Research Centre, and the Diabetes Education team of the Qatar Metabolic Institute, HMC, Primary Health Care Corporation, Sidra Medicine, The View Hospital, Qatar Diabetes Association, Ali bin Ali Medical, Wellcare Group, and Gateway Technology Healthcare. Additionally, UDST's Master of Science in Diabetes Care and Patient Education Programme was highlighted during the event.

MENAFN12112024000067011011ID1108877864