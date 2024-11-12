Four Tons Of Counterfeit Cosmetics Seized In Raid On Amman Apartment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Jordan's Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), in collaboration with the Royal Department for Environmental Protection, has seized approximately four tons of counterfeit cosmetics from an apartment in Amman, which was being used as an unlicensed site under unsanitary conditions.The seized products included counterfeit versions of well-known international brands, such as moisturizers, sunscreens, and deodorants, according to a JFDA statement released Tuesday.The inspection team traced the distribution to 10 additional storage sites to prevent the products from reaching consumers.The seized items have been confiscated and are set to be destroyed following legal procedures. Legal action is being pursued against those responsible, with the JFDA vowing to continue stringent enforcement measures to prevent similar violations in the future.