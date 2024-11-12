Cabinet Convenes In Irbid, Prioritizes Development Projects, Economic Growth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Prime Jafar Hassan emphasized his government's commitment to fast-tracking delayed projects and establishing a sustainable development vision for Irbid during a special Cabinet session in the northern city.With representatives from local elected councils present, Hassan underscored the need to boost the governorate's industrial, agricultural, and sectors and attract necessary investments to create jobs.Addressing the gathering, Hassan remarked, "Our visit here reinforces the government's on-the-ground approach, working directly with citizens across the Kingdom."He stressed that Jordan's broader Economic Modernization Vision can only succeed if development is driven across all governorates, elevating local services and empowering citizens.During the session, the Prime Minister inspected progress on the $110 million Princess Basma Hospital project, set to open for preliminary operations early next year, with a full launch expected by the end of 2025.Once operational, the hospital, covering 85,000 square meters and featuring 566 beds (expandable to 650), will offer advanced medical services, including specialized cardiology, MRI facilities, and intensive care units.Prime Minister Hassan also highlighted the government's plans to improve the agricultural sector, a pillar of food security, and announced the imminent launch of a modern central market in Irbid a priority investment to support local farmers.This central market will be a hub for distributing agricultural products across the region, enhancing local supply chains and providing more stable income opportunities for farmers.Hassan announced that monthly Cabinet sessions would be held in various governorates to ensure that development efforts reflect the specific needs of each region, fostering direct engagement and accountability.Each meeting will serve as a forum to assess the progress of ongoing projects, set clear priorities, and align regional growth plans with Jordan's overarching modernization agenda.Further emphasizing Jordan's commitment to political and social stability, the Prime Minister outlined the government's ongoing efforts to refine local governance laws as part of the political modernization plan.These revisions aim to empower local councils and create stronger links between elected officials and their communities, ensuring that decision-making reflects citizens' needs more closely.Reaffirming Jordan's stance on regional stability, Hassan expressed Jordan's unwavering support for Palestinians, emphasizing that Jordan remains a steadfast advocate for their rights and self-determination.He pledged that Jordan would continue to be an ally to the Palestinian people, working tirelessly within international frameworks to promote their cause and defend their rights.Hassan closed with a call to unity, underlining that "Jordan's strength, stability, and unity are paramount to achieving our national and regional objectives."He reiterated that the government's development strategy prioritizes the well-being of Jordanian citizens above all, and he commended the resilience and strength of Jordan's people, adding that a stable and united Jordan is essential for advancing its national interests and supporting its Arab neighbors in times of need.