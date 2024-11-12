Talabat, QRCS Raise Over QR1.1Mn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), in collaboration with talabat, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries in the Mena region, have raised over QR1.1m for relief interventions in Gaza and Lebanon.

This achievement was made possible through the generous contributions of talabat customers who redeemed and converted their talabat reward points into donations to charity, a joint statement said. QRCS and talabat extended their gratitude to the Qatari community for their compassion and support.

“Together, we are making a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected in Gaza and Lebanon during this difficult time,” the statement added.

