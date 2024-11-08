CTO Leader Emphasizes Innovation And Sustainability At World Travel Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of the Caribbean Organization, in London this week

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) reinforced its forward-thinking approach to and tourism on Tuesday at World Travel in London, where Secretary-General & CEO Dona Regis-Prosper joined a panel of influential female leaders to discuss“Building a Consistent Vibe Across Messaging, Delivery, and More.”With a focus on innovative travel marketing and sustainability, the panel shed light on shifting from traditional marketing methods to personalized, data-driven strategies that enhance customer engagement. Regis-Prosper's insights reflected the CTO's commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship while emphasizing the importance of partnerships, adaptability, and community development at the core of the Caribbean's tourism blueprint.The CTO leader shared the stage with moderator Tina Charisma, Director of Charisma Campaign; Wendy Vividor, Managing Director, CMO, Head of Marketing and Growth of Chase Travel Group; and Lotti Norman, CMO of TTC Tour Brands Marketing Lab. Together, they highlighted the value of fully embracing data-driven strategies in travel marketing initiatives. Panelists shared insights on topics such as hyper-personalization, the power of partnerships, and the importance of agile teams capable of adapting to changing consumer demands.Reflecting on her management style, Regis-Prosper noted that“prosperity” is at the heart of her philosophy, which encompasses People Development, Research-Driven Decision-Making, Operational Alignment, Sustainability, Partnerships, Empowerment, and Return on Investment. She emphasized the importance of ensuring a positive future impact, and of empowering people and teams to achieve this goal.Describing the CTO's ability to adapt to a changing landscape, Regis-Prosper noted,“We have been able to pivot in the Caribbean in terms of how we communicate, how we make information available to our customers, [and] how we customize that experience.” She emphasized the importance of tailoring the Caribbean experience to fit diverse travelers' needs across the region's many unique destinations, adding,“We have to customize and find out [what individual travelers] want, [then] we'll be able to tailor that package for [them].”The panelists also addressed challenges, including the goal of balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship. Regis-Prosper highlighted the unique challenge Caribbean destinations face regarding this goal; while promoting the region's stunning beaches and natural attractions, the CTO recognizes its responsibility to protect these“very fragile ecosystems”. To Regis-Prosper, sustainability also means ensuring that tourism's impact reaches every corner of the community, fostering a positive legacy for future generations.According to Regis-Prosper, partnerships remain a cornerstone of the CTO's strategy, as the organization collaborates with both public and private sectors and represents 25 member states across the Caribbean.Looking forward, the tourism leader spoke about the future of travel marketing and the CTO's unwavering commitment to sustainability:“Everything we do in this industry, we'll do it in the name of sustainability, and we will pivot to regenerative tourism,” she concluded.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean's tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region's finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO's vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.The CTO's headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: ...For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

