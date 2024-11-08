The El Paso Fall Home Show Sponsored By Pool Tech Plus Pool & Spa Is Nov 15 To 17, 2024 At The El Paso Convention Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3-Day Home Show Is Free To The Public; Features The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the El Paso Fall Home Show: November 15th, 2024 to November 17th, 2024 at the El Paso Center in El Paso, TX. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the Home Show Expo.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the El Paso community the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, windows and doors, solar and bathroom renovations, outdoor spas and more will be participating at the El Paso Home Show .

El Paso residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their homes, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Show. What's more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Pool Tech Plus Pool and Spa is sponsoring the El Paso Fall Home Show. Pool Tech Plus Pool & Spa are the pool and spa experts in the region. El Paso residents can discover a full range of products and services at Pool Tech Plus Pool & Spa, ranging from a simple pool cleaning to the custom installation of a Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa.

Admission to the El Paso Fall Home Show is free. Parking is $13. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday November 15, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday November 16, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday November 17, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. The El Paso Convention Center is located at 1 Civic, C St, El Paso, TX 79901. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Show.

