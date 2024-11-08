(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 8 November 2024

New Release

BioPorto Sponsors Exhibits to Showcase Launch of ProNephro AKI in the U.S. and Ongoing Marketing of T he NGAL Test to Clinicians at Major Healthcare

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, November 8, 2024 – BioPorto Diagnostics, a pioneering company in the field of diagnostic biomarkers, today announced that the Company has sponsored exhibits at the following clinical healthcare conferences via invitation from conference organizers:

10th World Academic Congress of Emergency Medicine (WACEM 24), Rome, Italy (November 6th to 8th, 2024)

22nd Annual California Association of Neonatologists Annual Academic Day, Irvine, CA, (November 7, 2024)

PICNIC:“Pediatric Intensive, Cardiac, and Neonatal Intensive Care Collaborative Conference”, New York, New York (November 8, 2024)



Jennifer Zonderman SVP, Global Marketing and US Commercialization, commented,“We are thrilled to have been actively invited to engage with this important global community of emergency medicine clinicians, pediatric intensivists and nephrologist and neonatologists as we move forward with the U.S. launch of ProNephro AKI and the continued marketing of The NGAL Test where the CE mark of approval is accepted within EMEA and the APAC region. Our portfolio of biomarker-based Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) tests can have an immediate clinical impact on clinician assessment and patient outcomes as clinicians can discriminate AKI etiology and assess severity allowing for earlier initiation of therapies to improve patient outcomes.”

About the Conferences

10 th World Academic Congress of Emergency Medicine ( WACEM 24 ) , Rome, Italy (November 6 th to 8 th , 2024)

WACEM2024 represents a global partnership focused on advancing patient cantered education, research and care across the world.

The main objective of The World Academic Congress of Emergency Medicine 2024 is to advance emergency medicine, acute care, critical interventions and preventive medicine skills by supporting EM pioneers and leaders around the globe, by endorsing proper standards, providing training and education, as well as promoting proper access and services for all our emergency patients anywhere in the world.

22 nd Annual California Association of Neonatologists Annual Academic Day, Irvine, CA, (November 7, 2024)

The Annual Academic Day for Neonatology provides local, regional, and national Academic and Clinical Neonatologists, Neonatal-Perinatal Fellows, Critical Care Specialists, and Pediatricians with an update on new strategies for improving the health outcomes of neonatal babies.

Target Audience: Clinical and academic neonatologists, neonatal fellows, OB/GYN's, MFM's, NICU nurses, and other allied healthcare professionals who care for neonatal patients are invited to attend. ​

PICNIC:“Pediatric Intensive, Cardiac, and Neonatal Intensive Care Collaborative Conference ”, New York, New York (November 8, 2024 )

This in-person conference is designed to promote the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration and to understand the need for standardization or individualization, as appropriate, of key practice principles across neonatal, cardiac and pediatric intensive care units (ICUs).

Identifying AKI Days Earlier

ProNephro AKI and The NGAL Test quantify levels of neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL) in human urine, EDTA and heparin plasma. NGAL measurements are useful in the risk stratification and diagnosis of acute kidney injury which may lead to renal failure. Confidently take action to manage fluid levels, avoid nephrotoxic agents, and potentially prevent permanent kidney damage.

Identifying Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) early is difficult because the current standard of care relies on changes in serum creatinine and urine output, physiologic endpoints that are delayed, non-specific, and impacted by extrarenal factors such as nutrition status and muscle mass.

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: .

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels which rise in relation to kidney injury, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit .







