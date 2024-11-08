Welch Secures Votes For Third Term As House Speaker

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch released the following statement Friday:

I am grateful to the people of the 7th District for re-electing me to represent them in Springfield, and I am pleased to announce that I have secured the votes of my colleagues to continue to serve as Speaker of the House. I am honored by the trust my community and colleagues have placed in me.

Speaker Welch, the first African-American House Speaker in the state of Illinois, who made history in electing and maintaining his supermajority, prepares for third term as Speaker.

The people of Illinois have asked for leadership that is both smart and compassionate. The House Democratic Caucus is tasked with understanding and responding to the messages they've heard from their constituents at the doors and that the people across our state have sent by their votes. We'll be guided by the real concerns of families seeing their budgets stretched thin by the rising costs of everyday essentials. We'll stand up for the rights of all people, even those that do not always agree with us, and defend the dignity of everyone who calls Illinois home-and those nationwide who look to us as a bastion of hope and safety. And we'll work to deliver for everyone tired of having to choose between being a state that works and a state that cares. We choose to be both.

About Democrats for the Illinois House: Democrats for the Illinois House (DIH) is the official political arm of the Illinois House Democratic Caucus. We support Democrats for the Illinois House in fighting for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Under the leadership of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, DIH is dedicated to promoting the excellent work of the caucus, protecting incumbents, winning competitive races, and serving Illinoisans with integrity. The Illinois House Democratic Caucus is one of the most diverse in the nation. DIH is committed to creating an environment across the state that is inclusive and welcoming to all people.

