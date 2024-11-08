Piping And Fittings Markets In North America, 2024-2028: Value And Volume Projections For Plastic/PVC, Steel, Copper, Aluminum, And Glass Pipes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Piping and Fittings in North America 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The piping and fittings market in North America is forecasted to grow by USD 16.8 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. The report on the piping and fittings market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by surge in e and p activities, rising construction and infrastructure development activities, and changing climate conditions.

The piping and fittings market in North America is segmented as below:

By Material





Plastic or PVC pipe

Steel pipe

Copper pipe

Aluminum pipe Glass pipe

This study identifies the advances in material use and technology as one of the prime reasons driving the piping and fittings market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, online presence driving sales and rising number of acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the piping and fittings market in North America covers the following areas:



Piping and fittings market in North America sizing

Piping and fittings market in North America forecast Piping and fittings market in North America industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading piping and fittings market in North America vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aliaxis Group SA

Allied Group

ArcelorMittal

BASF SE

Canadoil Group

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Hitachi Ltd.

ISCO Industries

JSW Group

Kohler Co.

Mueller Industries Inc.

Nippon Steel Corp.

Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. de C.V.

Pestan North America

Swagelok Co.

The Lubrizol Corp.

Uponor Corp.

Victaulic Co. Westlake Corp.

