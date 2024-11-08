Haryana's Electricity Transmission Losses Dropped To 10 Per Cent: Power Minister Khattar

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 8 (IANS) Union for Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday said that Haryana's power policy is being appreciated nationwide, adding that transmission losses have dropped to 10 per cent.

Dedicated efforts by the state to reduce electricity line losses have yielded positive results, with line losses in Haryana dropping from 34 per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent today, the Union Minister said.

Manohar Lal Khattar told the here after chairing a meeting with officers of Power and Urban Local Bodies Departments here that meetings are being held with all the states regarding the schemes of both the departments and in this series, two meetings have been held on Friday with Haryana as well.

Also, taking to X, the Union Minister shared pictures of the meeting and wrote: "Chaired a productive meeting with the Chandigarh Administration to review progress on ongoing Power and Urban projects. Commended the administration's efforts on flagship initiatives like SBM, AMRUT, and PM SVANidhi, and emphasized the importance of full saturation of government schemes. Together, we aim to ensure impactful and inclusive development for all."

Discussions were held regarding the ongoing projects and new schemes of both the departments, he said.

Power Minister Khattar said in the meeting detailed discussions were held to address present and future power requirements and strengthening transmission lines through initiatives like RRDS.

During the meeting, there was also a suggestion to consider public listing for Haryana Power Discoms, which could serve as a model for other states.

He said the Central government grants funds for the prepaid meter scheme, which will initially be implemented in government offices and then gradually expanded based on its success.

He shared that discussions on solar energy have also been held during these meetings. He said as the availability of land in Haryana remains an issue for execution of solar energy projects, the state would look to advance rooftop solar policies.

Each state has unique circumstances, hydropower projects are suitable for Himachal Pradesh, while Haryana and Punjab are more reliant on thermal power plants, said Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Union Minister also discussed urban development plans during the meeting. He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), an initial goal of 1 crore homes has been achieved, with another 1 crore planned.

He said in cities where Metro services are already operational, expanding the metro network is a priority. Proposals have been received for metro systems in cities like Ambala, Ambala Cantonment, Yamunanagar, and Jagadhri, which will be considered. Additionally, 450 new buses will be added under the PM e-Bus Service to strengthen urban transport.

Manohar Lal Khattar said directions have been issued to expedite the cleanliness campaign in Haryana. Under the Swachh Bharat 2.0 Project, solid waste management and waste disposal are being reviewed. Waste disposal plants are being established.

A memorandum of understanding with NTPC was signed to set up a plant to produce charcoal from waste in Faridabad.