Tahiti Village Resort And Spa Announces New Collaboration: Ruby's Shakes Inside Arturo's Pizza

A Classic Blend of Authentic Brooklyn Pizza and Iconic Handmade Shakes Arrives in Las Vegas



LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tahiti Village Resort and Spa is excited to announce a new addition to its dining experience: a collaboration between Ruby's Shakes and Arturo's Village Pizza. This partnership will offer a blend of classic Brooklyn-style pizza and signature shakes from Ruby's, bringing together two iconic names in one unique dining experience. The new joint venture is scheduled to open at Tahiti Village in November, offering a family-focused atmosphere with a classic twist.



Ruby's, known for its famous burgers, fries, and shakes, has been a coastal California staple since 1982. The partnership with Arturo's Village Pizza will provide owners and guests with a menu that combines the legendary flavors of Brooklyn pizza with Ruby's classic shakes, creating the ultimate pairing for families and pizza lovers alike.



"We're thrilled to bring Ruby's to Las Vegas in a way that complements the experience of enjoying great pizza," said Joe Micatrotto, Ruby's Hospitality Group President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our shake stand at Arturo's will bring all the heartfelt charm Ruby's is known for while offering a menu that perfectly matches the pizza."



Arturo's Village Pizza opened at Tahiti Village in 2020 and quickly became a favorite for its authentic Brooklyn-style pizza. Inspired by classic New York pizzerias, Arturo's has always strived to deliver high-quality pizza in a welcoming environment. The addition of Ruby's Shakes will enhance the dining experience, providing owners and guests with both savory and sweet options under one roof.



"Bringing these two brands together at Tahiti Village is about more than just offering great food. It's about creating a place where families can come together, share a meal, and make memories," said Chad Nelson, Director of Food & Beverage at Tahiti Village. "We've worked hard to ensure that the new collaboration reflects the best of both worlds-classic American handmade shakes and authentic Brooklyn pizza."



Ruby's Shakes evolved from the original Ruby's on Balboa Pier in Southern California, an iconic eatery with a long-standing reputation for delivering quality American classics. Now, Ruby's Shakes brings a modern twist to those favorites, offering a fresh remix on classic fare. With this collaboration, Ruby's will introduce its first Ruby's Shakes concept to Las Vegas, making it a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike.



The Grand Opening of Ruby's Shakes inside Arturo's Village Pizza is scheduled for November 11, 2024, providing Tahiti Village owners, guests and Las Vegas residents with a fun, family-friendly dining option. Visitors can expect the same high-quality pizza that Arturo's is known for, paired with Ruby's famous handmade shakes for a satisfying and memorable dining experience.

About Ruby's Shakes

Ruby's, an iconic California restaurant founded in 1982, is expanding its food and beverage portfolio into two fast casuals sub brands -- Ruby's Shake Shop and Ruby's Shakes. Ruby's Shakes is focused on delivering classic American handmade shakes to various new locations, bringing a fresh remix to classic dining. Follow Ruby's Shakes on social media @rubysshakeshop or visit .



About Arturo's Village Pizza

Arturo's Village Pizza, located at Tahiti Village Resort in Las Vegas, has been serving authentic Brooklyn-style pizza since 2020. The pizzeria brings the flavors of New York to the Las Vegas desert, offering owners and guests a true taste of home. For more information, visit .



