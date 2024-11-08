Finolex Pipes & Fittings\' Brand Campaign Goes Hyperlocal With Popular Television Personalities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India – November 7th, 2024: Finolex Pipes and Fittings, India\'s leading pipe manufacturer, today announced the expansion of its highly successful \"Peedhiyaan Badlengi, Pipe Nahi\" (Generations Change, Pipes Don\'t) campaign. Taking the campaign\'s success to new heights, Finolex has partnered with beloved television personalities across different regions of India, marking a strategic evolution in their marketing approach.



The expanded campaign leverages the influence of prominent television personalities across major networks. Krishna Kaul, known for his role in Zee TV\'s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, leads the Hindi-speaking market initiatives. Chandu Gowda of Zee Telugu\'s Trinayni connects with audiences in the Telugu-speaking regions, while Dhanajaya from Zee Kannada\'s Laxminivasa brings the message to Kannada viewers. Star Vijay\'s beloved actor Vetri Vasanth from Siragadika Asai reaches Tamil audiences, as Amit Bhanushali of Star Pravah\'s Tharla Tar Mag engages with Maharashtra\'s viewers.



\"Building on the overwhelming response to our \'Peedhiyaan Badlengi, Pipe Nahi\' campaign, we\'re now taking our message deeper into India\'s diverse markets,\" said Sumit Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Finolex Pipes and Fittings. \"By partnering with regional television stars, we\'re reinforcing our commitment to quality while speaking to customers in their own language and cultural context.\"



The campaign continues to emphasize Finolex\'s legacy of durability across generations, now through the voices of regional stars. Krishna Kaul, lead actor of Kumkum Bhagya, shared his perspective: \"The campaign\'s message resonates deeply with Indian families. Just as our daily serials bring families together, Finolex has been a trusted presence in Indian homes for generations.\"



Amit Bhanushali, known for his role in Tharla Tar Mag, added: \"In Maharashtra, viewers welcome me into their homes every day through their television screens. Now, as a Finolex brand ambassador, I\'m proud to represent a company that shares this deep connection with Indian households.\"



Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue, ZEEL, shared his excitement about the partnership:“We are delighted to collaborate with Finolex Pipes on this unique, influencer-driven campaign across Zee TV, Zee Telugu, and Zee Kannada. Our fiction shows enjoy immense popularity in every region, and the lead characters have a loyal fanbase and significant sway over millions of viewers. This partnership seamlessly blends the reach and influence of our channels and characters with Finolex's commitment to quality and reliability.\"

The expanded multi-channel campaign will run across television, digital platforms, and social media, featuring region-specific content designed to maximize impact in local markets. This strategic evolution builds upon the campaign\'s initial success while allowing Finolex to deepen its connection with customers across diverse regional markets.



About Finolex:



We are India's most trusted PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer. Over the last 43 years, we have impacted the sanitation-plumbing and agricultural sectors with prudent investments across our value chain. Right from the sourcing of quality raw materials and resin production, to manufacturing, storage, transport, sales, marketing and even further downstream to include customer engagement



To stay focused on making superior quality pipes and fittings, and nothing else but that, for forty years, is no mean feat. Aligning every decision, every action, every resource towards delivering quality pipes and fittings. To choose to do just this one thing, and do it well. So that once our customers install our pipes, they completely forget about us. We take great pride in this dependable quality that has not only earned us ISO 9001:2015 certifications across plants, but also earned us the sincere affection of farmers, plumbers, homeowners, partners, associates and shareholders. They have all come to expect the world from us. Because that's exactly what we expect from ourselves.



When we choose to diversify, it's upstream with an open sea jetty to manage our raw materials, and downstream into last mile fulfilment. When we evolve, it has to be in our understanding of customer expectations and finding better machines and processes to meet those expectations. When we choose to expand, it is into newer markets, delivering our pipes and fittings to newer customers. And when we measure our growth, it is in reputation. The effect of which reflects in our bottom line - growing manifold in the last decade.



This quality focus is not just restricted to our products, but defines every aspect of our functioning. Whether quality support for our dealers, vendors and suppliers. Quality opportunities to our employees. Superior quality of life, education and health of the people we serve through our various social responsibility initiatives.



Over the last forty years, we have steadily added depth to our company, instead of spreading ourselves wide and thin. Consistently delivering the exact same products that fulfil the exact same promise. Every time. That's what makes us a strong brand, with a strong network, and even stronger goodwill. We are Finolex Industries Limited.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Neelay Adhikari

Email :...