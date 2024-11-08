Seoul Holds Live-Fire Ballistic Missile Drills After N. Korea Missile Launches

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- South Korea fired a surface-to-surface ballistic missile into the Yellow Sea this week in a show of force after North Korea's recent series of missile launches, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The live-fire exercise took place Thursday in the western coastal county of Taean, 108 km southwest of Seoul, days after North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday and a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week.

"Through this live-fire exercise, our military demonstrated its strong resolve to respond to any North Korean provocation as well as the capabilities and posture for precision strikes against the enemy's origin of provocation," the JCS said in a release.

The military said it would continue to closely monitor North Korea's military activities with the US, noting it is maintaining readiness to "overwhelmingly" respond to any North Korean provocation.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea (Sea of Japan). This week's launches are suspected to have involved the North's 600-millimeter multiple rocket launchers, according to the report.

The launches came five days after North Korea test-fired the new Hwasong-19 ICBM into the waters on Oct. 31 in what it described as the "ultimate" version of its long-range missiles. (end)

