Vote For Mahayuti Means People Are With PM, Says HM Shah In Maha

(MENAFN- IANS) Shirala (Sangli), Nov 8 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah on Friday appealed to people to vote for the Mahayuti alliance saying that it means that the people of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“These (Maha Vikas Aghadi) people can neither make the country safe nor can they increase the country's respect. If this work has to be done, then Modi ji's hands will have to be strengthened. is to take place all over Maharashtra on the 20th, and you people have to play a decisive role in it.

“I was touring Maharashtra a month-and-a-half ago. Everywhere, the same thing is happening. People are saying that a Mahayuti government has to be formed. There is a BJP government at the Centre. Form an NDA government in the state and together they will work to make Maharashtra the Number 1 state,” said HM Shah who started his poll campaign in Maharashtra from Friday.

“The BJP is committed to developing Maharashtra. We stand firm on this very resolution of ours. You will have to take responsibility for the upcoming elections. You will have to make sure that the developmental journey continues,” said HM Shah.

He added,“PM Modi has set a goal before us and that goal is to make such a Bharat which is supreme in every aspect, which shines across the whole world. And we must remember that the dream of building such a Bharat can only be realised under the NDA.”

HM Shah targeted the MVA on the issue of cancellation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Is this Kashmir ours or not, you tell us? Should Article 370 have been removed or not? This Congress, NCP, fake Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena), they say that Article 370 should not be removed from Kashmir,” he claimed.

On the Waqf Board Bill, Shah said,“Prime Minister Modi brought a Bill to change the Waqf Board and the Opposition is against it.”

“The Waqf Board of Karnataka declared the entire village, including the temple and the farmers' land, as Waqf property. I ask Pawar Sahab, Uddhav, will you oppose the Waqf? If the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comes, they will transfer the farmers' land to Waqf,” he claimed.

Further, HM Shah said that the BJP was committed to ensure the welfare of all.

“Our tribal community is an integral part of our resolve to build a prosperous India. Our tribal brothers have made significant contributions to India's Independence and development.

“However, the Congress and its allies have never focussed on tribal pride and self-respect. They care not about people, but only about themselves and their selfish interests,” he added.

Explaining the difference between the poll promises and their fulfilment by the NDA and Congress, Shah professed,“What Modi ji promises is a 'patthar ki lakeer'. But what Congress promises, it itself forgets. They didn't fulfil promises in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.”

He reminded Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that the 'Khata, khat, Neta' does nothing but utter empty words.

“Kharge ji told the Congressmen to be careful while making their promises. Kharge sahib, your leaders who make promises quickly make such promises which are never fulfilled. It did not happen in Karnataka, it did not happen in Himachal, it did not happen in Telangana. At the same time, whatever promise our PM Modi makes, he fulfills it,” he claimed.

“Lord Ram was sitting in a tent for 500 years. The Congress party was delaying the construction of Ram Mandir. PM Modi came and in just five years he did the Bhoomipujan, the construction and also the Pran Pratishtha. We also built the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and the Somnath temple is also being built of gold, no one can stop this,” he said.

Shah accused the Congress party of playing a dangerous game of division.

“It is pitting one caste against another. They're doing this because they can't bear to see Dalits, Backward Classes, and tribals progress. This is the unfortunate history of the Congress,” he alleged.