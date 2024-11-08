Four Killed, Six Injured In Nepal Traffic Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu, Nov 8 (IANS) Four people died and six others were wounded after two passenger buses collided in Nepal's Chitwan district on Friday morning.

A passenger bus and an electric microbus were involved in the accident, and all the dead were from the microbus.

"One was killed on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries in the course of treatment," Bhesh Raj Rijal, the spokesperson for district said.

He noted that two of the were in serious condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hundreds of people are killed in traffic accidents in Nepal each year.