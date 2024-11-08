Tiger Properties Successfully Completes The Handover Of Nobles Tower In Business Bay, Dubai

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 8th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Tiger Properties, a leading developer in the UAE, successfully handed over Nobles Tower, a 46-storey luxurious residential development in Business Bay, Dubai. The official handover took place on October 14, 2024, the process highlights Tiger Properties' dedication to maintaining stringent quality measures, ensuring that each unit meets the highest benchmarks of craftsmanship and finishing.







Nobles Tower offers a prestigious selection of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom furnished apartments, designed with exceptional attention to detail and equipped with premium interior architecture. The tower features 549 meticulously crafted units, each offering expansive living spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, bringing in natural light and providing spectacular panoramic views of Dubai's iconic skyline, including Burj Khalifa and Dubai Creek.

The tower's location in Business Bay ensures easy access to Dubai's major landmarks and business hubs. With proximity to Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Safa Park, and Jumeirah Beach, residents can enjoy the perfect balance of luxury urban living and tranquil environments. Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road provide seamless connectivity to the rest of the city, making it an ideal location for professionals, families, and investors. Adhering to the timelines promised to investors and homeowners, Tiger Properties has once again delivered a development that meets both aesthetic and functional aspirations.

Eng. Mohamad Walid Al Zoubi , CEO of Tiger Properties, commented on the successful handover, stating,“The completion and delivery of Nobles Tower mark a significant achievement for Tiger Properties. We are proud to have delivered on our promise of providing high-quality homes that reflect our commitment to excellence. Our focus has always been to create projects that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients, and Nobles Tower is a shining example of this. We will continue to build with the same level of dedication and integrity that our customers have come to trust.”

Nobles Tower is more than just a residential building; it's a lifestyle destination. Residents will have access to an array of on-site services and features designed to enhance their daily living. From the spacious lounges to the recreational areas and fitness zones, Nobles Tower combines the essence of luxury with everyday comfort. By completing Nobles Tower, Tiger Properties continues to uphold its reputation as a trusted developer known for delivering quality projects on time, without compromising on excellence. This successful handover underscores the company's commitment to building properties that cater to modern lifestyles while meeting the evolving needs of Dubai's dynamic real estate market.

About Tiger Group

Founded in 1976 as a construction company in Sharjah, UAE, Tiger Group has grown into one of the largest and most respected companies in the region. As the UAE experienced a construction boom, Tiger Group expanded its focus to real estate, establishing itself as a leading player in the market. Today, the company has developed hundreds of thousands of square meters, delivering thousands of homes, offices, and retail spaces. The mission is to provide unparalleled quality in construction while ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget. The successful completion of Nobles Tower in Dubai's Business Bay shows how Tiger Group continues to build excellent projects.