Allane Mobility Group reports positive operating business performance in the first nine months of 2024

Consolidated operating revenue increases by 38.0% to EUR 332.6 million

Group contract portfolio with 138,500 contracts up 9.2% compared to 31

December 2023 Adjusted forecast for the 2024 financial year confirmed Pullach, 8 November 2024 – Allane Mobility Group („Allane“), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, published its quarterly statement for the first nine months of the 2024 financial year today. Consolidated operating revenue increased by 38.0% year-on-year to EUR 332.6 million, while the Group contract portfolio increased by 9.2% to 138,500 contracts compared to 31 December 2023. Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE :“Despite the difficult market environment, we achieved very strong growth from January to September 2024. This positive development is primarily due to the steady expansion of our contract portfolio, which secures stable income and confirms the effectiveness of our FAST LANE 27 strategy. At the same time, we are responding to the ongoing challenging market conditions with increased risk provisioning for electric vehicles.” Performance in the first nine months of 2024

At 138,500 contracts as of 30 September 2024, the Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) was 9.2% higher than the figure as of 31 December 2023 (125,800 contracts). In the period from January to September 2024, consolidated revenue increased by 22.0% year-on-year to EUR 552.3 million (9M 2023: EUR 452.7 million*). Consolidated operating revenue , which does not include revenue from vehicle sales, increased by 38.0% to EUR 332.6 million (9M 2023: EUR 241.1 million*). This positive development is mainly due to the growing contract portfolio and the associated higher lease installment income in the Captive Leasing segment. Sales revenue for lease returns and brokered or marketed customer vehicles rose by 3.9% to EUR 219.8 million (9M 2023: EUR 211.6 million*). This development is mainly due to the increase in the sales volume of vehicles sold compared to the same period of the previous year and the additional marketing of third-party vehicles. However, the level of unit prices remained constant compared to the previous year. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 53.8% to EUR 235.2 million in the first nine months of 2024 (9M 2023: EUR

152.9

million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) decreased from EUR 10.6 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR –31.8 million. This is primarily due to impairment losses as a result of negative residual value developments for electric vehicles. Outlook for the 2024 financial year

The Allane Mobility Group adjusted its forecast for the 2024 financial year on 31 October 2024 and now expects a contract portfolio in the range of 130,000 to 150,000 contracts (2023: 125,800 contracts). The company is forecasting consolidated operating revenue in the range of EUR 425 million to EUR 475 million. Due to impairment losses, consolidated EBT is expected to be between EUR –35 million and EUR –45 million.

The full quarterly statement as of 30 September 2024 is available for download on the Investor Relations website of Allane Mobility Group. * Adjusted; see Allane SE Group Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2024,“1 Economic Report”, subsection“1.2 Change in revenue recognition with regard to full-service and vehicle brokerage services”. ---- About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise. Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million. With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE. -p



