Sony India Launches WF-C510 Truly Wireless Earbuds At A Never-Before Launch Price Of Rs. 4,990

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Sony India has today announced the WF-C510 truly wireless earbuds offering Sony's renowned quality sound in a compact design. The earbuds pack a powerful battery life and comfortable design along with enhanced features at an affordable price, making them ideal for listening your way all day. With a choice of blue, yellow, black or white, you can find the color that suits you best.



WF-C510





Sporting a smaller and more compact design verses previous generations, the WF-C510 are all about comfort. The WF-C510 are Sony's smallest(1)

ever closed type earbuds, so even those with smaller ears can achieve a more stable fit. The WF-C510 earbuds combine a shape that perfectly matches the human ear with an ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit. The earbuds also feature a rounded design and matte finish for additional comfort. Plus, a flat and wider surface button has been added to ensure effortless operation, meaning you can listen to your music with no interruptions.





With smaller earbuds comes a smaller charging case. The compact cylindrical charging case has thinner design compared to the previous model making it even more convenient to carry in a pocket or bag, allowing you to take the earbuds wherever you go. With a long-lasting battery life of up to 11 hours and another 11 hours in the case, you can enjoy hours of uninterrupted play time(2) and 5 minutes of quick charging provides you with up to 60 minutes of listening time ensuring you can enjoy your music all day long.





The WF-C510 are compatible with Sony's Multipoint Connection which lets you connect to two Bluetooth® devices simultaneously. With an IPX4(3)

water resistance rating, the earbuds can handle splashes and sweat, ensuring durability in various conditions. With ' Quick Access ' you can easily operate Spotify Tap(4)

allowing you to get your tunes playing in just a few simple taps. The WF-C510 can easily be paired with your device with Fast Pair and Swift Pair. Additionally, you can use either the left or right earbud independently after removing it from the charging case, making them ideal for multitasking.





The earbuds feature Ambient Sound Mode which allows you to hear the sound around you while listening to your music. Whether you are walking, commuting, or exercising, the Ambient Sound Mode ensures you remain connected to the world around you without interrupting your music experience. In addition, by turning on the "Voice Focus" function, the WF-C510 captures human voices while suppressing noise. You can personalise the sound settings within the Sony | Headphones Connect app.





Despite their compact size, the WF-C510 earbuds do not compromise on sound quality. Thanks to DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), they deliver high-quality audio, creating an authentic listening experience. With well-balanced sound tuning across low to high frequencies, vocals are natural and clear. Additionally, you can enjoy immersive 360 Reality Audio for a spatial listening experience.





Product availability, price, color variants and launch offer

The WF-C510 is available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India.





Best Buy Price Availability Color INR 4,990/- Available Now Blue, Yellow, Black & White





For customers interested in the product, they can receive the latest updates about these amazing earbuds by clicking Notify Me on ShopatSC.

(1) Smallest size (volume) in Sony's closed-type wireless earbuds as of 27th of Aug 2024.

(2) Battery life is up to 22 hours with a charging case when Ambient Sound Mode OFF, DSEE and EQ custom is turned off. Please note usage hour may be shorter depending on the conditions of the use.

(3) Protection assured against water splashing from any angle, excluding the sound tube (sound outlet) of the earbuds. The charging case is not water resistant.

(4) Install the Spotify app and set up with Sony | Headphones Connect app. Spotify service may not be available in some countries/regions. Spotify and all other trademarks related to the Spotify brand are the sole property of Spotify AB.