Al Mughaiseeb Re-Elected As QBF President

Doha: Mohammed bin Saad Al Mughaiseeb was re-elected as president of the Qatar Federation (QBF) for a new term extending from this year until 2028 during QBF's General Assembly meeting held yesterday at the Federation's headquarters in Al Gharafa.

Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari was appointed as Secretary-General and Ahmed Youssef Mohammed Mubarak Al Darwish Assistant Secretary-General.

Abdullah Sultan Al Jaber, Abdulrahman Hamad Mohammed Al Manea, Mishaal Abdullah Youssef Al Maliki, and Ahmed Youssef Mohammed Mubarak Al Darwish won membership as Board of Directors, while Ms. Zahra Majed Burhan Al Zaidan was nominated as a female member on the Board.

The meeting was chaired by Al Mughaiseeb, QBF President, and attended by Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, Secretary-General, as well as the representative of the Qatar Olympic Committee from the Sports Affairs Department, Ishaq Al Hashemi, who confirmed the validity of the General Assembly meeting due to the quorum required being met by the nine clubs.

Mohammed bin Saad Al Mughaiseeb stressed that QBF is committed to enhancing communication with Qatari clubs to develop the game and raise the overall level of local competitions, stressing that the ongoing efforts aim to achieve the Federation's goals and enrich local and international competitions.

The meeting discussed several important files, including the upcoming strategy and the national teams' plans in preparation for the 2027 World Cup, which Qatar will host for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Al Mughaiseeb praised the support provided by Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, and QBF's Honorary President Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, considering that this great support will have a significant impact in facing the upcoming challenges, especially in preparing to host the 2027 World Cup.

The QBF President stated,“The Federation is responsible for preparing the 5x5 and 3x3 national teams to be able to compete strongly in regional and international tournaments. The Federation is also developing a plan to prepare and get ready to host the 2027 World Cup, which is a major global event that the State of Qatar and the Federation are waiting for. We are also working to harness all indoor halls to serve the tournament, and we aim to exploit this event to stimulate sports tourism in Qatar and spread the game among young people.”