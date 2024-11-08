Russians Hit Residential Building In Kharkiv: Multiple Floors Destroyed, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian aggressors launched guided bomb attack on the central part of Kharkiv, including a residential 12-story building in the Saltivka district, resulting in casualties.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Ukrinform.

"One of the strikes targeted the center of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure," Syniehubov wrote after explosions were heard.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the strike hit a densely populated residential and historic area in the city center.

Also, one of the guided bombs hit a 12-story residential building in the Saltivka district.

"Several floors of the high-rise building were destroyed. People are trapped under the rubble. A fire has broken out. A search and rescue operation is underway," Terekhov reported.

Syniehubov confirmed that three people were injured in this attack. "The building's entrance section from the 1st to the 3rd floor is partially destroyed. Surrounding buildings are also damaged," he added.

Recent reports by the city mayor indicate that the injury toll has grown to 25, including a three-month old baby.

