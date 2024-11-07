Umerov And Barhylevych Meet With Military To Discuss Army Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Anatoliy Barhylevych discussed with the military the current needs of the and further steps in its modernization.



Umerov wrote this in a post on his page, Ukrinform reports.

One of the main topics of discussion was the issue of troops' supplies.

“We're working together with the military to develop a new uniform - we're taking into account their suggestions to make the equipment more comfortable and functional,” the Defense Minister noted.

At the defenders' initiative, the Defense Ministry is considering new food standards for the military and modifications to equipment and weapons.

Training was another topic of discussion. According to the Defense Minister, preparing each soldier for modern warfare is a priority. The Defense Ministry is working to improve the effectiveness of training.

During the conversation, they also discussed allies' approaches and innovations. Special attention was paid to reforms in the Air Force and Unmanned Systems Forces.

Umerov noted that the changes should be supported by updating doctrines and updating the legal framework to prepare the Ukrainian army for modern requirements and capabilities.

Photo: Defense Ministry