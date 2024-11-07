TEAMSTERS DEMAND NEUTRALITY AT OREGON BEVERAGE RECYCLING COOPERATIVE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Environmental Conservation Workers Deserve Organizing Process Free from Coercion

CLACKAMAS, Ore., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters are demanding the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) remain neutral as workers at five sorting facilities and 27 redemption centers begin the process of organizing with the union.

"Cooperative workers are concerned over low wages and want to improve their benefits and working conditions, which is why they reached out to the Teamsters," said Mark Davison, President of Teamsters Joint Council 37. "These men and women are critical to environmental conservation in our state. They deserve a fair process for organizing - without the lies, threats, and intimidation tactics that are unfortunately so common during these campaigns."

The OBRC, a not-for-profit cooperative, receives significant funding through Oregon's Bottle Bill, which charges a 10-cent deposit for most plastic, aluminum, and glass beverage containers. Oregon was the first state to implement a deposit-return system for single-use beverage containers to increase recycling. Deposit return systems have since spread to nine other states and most of Canada.

"The Cooperative should remain neutral and respect the rights of workers to form a union and engage in protected activity," Davison said in the letter to OBRC leadership. "Your neutrality will show good faith to the Cooperative workers, and the citizens of Oregon who help fund your organization through Oregon's Bottle Bill."

Teamsters Joint Council 37 represents workers in Oregon, Southwest Washington, and Idaho. For more information, go to

jcteamsters37/

Contact:

Matt

McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]



SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 37

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED