Equator Advanced Appliances Unveils The Equator-KB Connoisseurs Club Countertop Sphere Ice Maker

Equator-KB Connoisseurs Club Countertop Sphere Ice Maker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances introduces the Equator-KB Connoisseurs Club Countertop Sphere Ice Maker , offering a sophisticated ice solution for residential and professional spaces.

Built with both aesthetics and performance in mind, this unit produces 2-inch diameter ice spheres that melt gradually, keeping beverages colder for longer and preserving their intended flavors. This makes it particularly suited for home kitchens, office break rooms, and hospitality environments where quality and style are paramount.

The Equator-KB Sphere Ice Maker has a thermally insulated freezer to maintain a steady supply of ice spheres, storing up to 27 spheres at a time. The spheres are created with a one-click start function and a simple touch control panel, ensuring ease of use even in high-traffic areas. With minimal noise production at just 48 dB, it's designed to operate quietly without disturbing its surroundings, whether in a home or shared workspace.

The unit features an 11-liter side water tank, filtered down to an 8-liter capacity, allowing for either manual or automatic filling. Filtered water from the tank can be directly used, enhancing convenience and ensuring the purity of each ice sphere. The water tank measures 17 3/4 x 6 x 12 inches, making it compact yet substantial enough for regular ice production without frequent refilling. No drainage is required, and the design includes a removable ice bin that simplifies cleaning and maintenance. Users can serve ice easily using tongs or a hand scoop.

Engineered to blend seamlessly with contemporary settings, the Equator-KB Ice Maker is finished in stainless steel, balancing both durability and modern style. Measuring 15 3/8 x 21 5/16 x 17 5/8 inches and with a power rating of 160W at 110V/60Hz, this ice maker is efficient and designed to function effectively in ambient temperatures between 50°F and 110°F. At a net weight of 50 lbs and gross weight of 64 lbs, this countertop model delivers reliable performance in various environments.

Available for $399, the Equator-KB Connoisseurs Club Countertop Sphere Ice Maker can be purchased at major retailers, including Lowe's, Home Depot, Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon.

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been an industry leader in energy-efficient, space-saving appliances designed for the modern consumer. With a commitment to combining style, function, and eco-friendliness, Equator continues to innovate across a range of home appliances. For more information, visit

