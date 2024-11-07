Starvinci® Launches, Bringing Celestial-Inspired Luxury Diamonds To Life's Most Treasured Moments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarVinci, the luxury ECOFIRE® diamond brand inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's cosmic artistry, proudly announces its launch with an exclusive G Series featuring GCAL 8X Excellent Iconic Hearts and Arrows diamonds. Expertly crafted, each round brilliant diamond reveals eight "hearts" from the pavilion and eight "arrows" from the crown, embodying the pinnacle of diamond cut quality and StarVinci's dedication to unmatched craftsmanship.

Introducing the Decagon 10 Hearts and Arrows – A StarVinci Signature Bespoke B Series

Introducing Celestial-Inspired Luxury Diamonds to Transform Life's Most Cherished Moments.

The Decagon and Round Brilliant 10 Hearts and Arrows Diamonds elevate luxury with perfected 10 Hearts and Arrows symmetry and 101 facets, designed for exceptional light reflection and brilliance. Embodying unity and timeless beauty, these diamonds capture life's most cherished moments, ensuring over 100+ years of enduring brilliance. Available in bespoke cuts from classic round to unique 10-sided designs, this series reflects StarVinci's commitment to transforming memories into lasting legacies.

Shape of Brilliant Collection

Available at Shapeofbrilliant, the Shape of Brilliant Collection is a gateway to high-quality, precision-cut diamonds that exceed commercial standards. If a specific shape or size isn't available, StarVinci custom crafts it to exact specifications, offering ideal cuts and accessible pricing. This collection brings StarVinci's exceptional craftsmanship within reach, ensuring every customer can experience true quality.

Craftsmanship Meets Sustainability

Merging meticulous craftsmanship with environmental responsibility, StarVinci prioritizes lab-grown diamonds and plants a tree for every bespoke carat sold. The Shape of Brilliant line includes a "pay-it-forward" option, reinforcing StarVinci's commitment to inclusivity, sustainability, and access to premium craftsmanship for a wider audience.

About StarVinci®

StarVinci® is a premium diamond brand dedicated to transforming life's milestones into timeless masterpieces. Rooted in Da Vinci-inspired artistry, sustainable practices, and the allure of celestial beauty, StarVinci diamonds embody elegance and rarity. With over 30 years of B2B expertise serving independent jewelers, StarVinci's new B2C2B model brings luxury directly to consumers, supporting local craftsmanship. StarVinci redefines luxury as a lasting legacy, turning each diamond into a celebration of life's most treasured moments.

