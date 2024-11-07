Window Film Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Widespread use of window films protects the interiors of buildings and from UV and IR rays and reduces glare. The durability and performance of window films are determined by the quality and kind of the utilized components, such as protective release liners, adhesives, polyester films, scratch-resistant coatings, colors, metals, alloys, and UV inhibitors. Over the next coming years, the global window is anticipated to expand significantly due to robust product demand from various end-use industries, such as automotive, residential & commercial buildings, and marine.

Market Dynamics Growing Demand of Energy Efficient Window Films to Drive the Global Window Film Market

Widespread use of window films for heating and cooling energy efficiency in residential and commercial applications, especially cars and windows. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, window film reduces home heat loss through windows and doors by an average of 30 percent.

The enhancement of window films that permits the decrease of solar heat gain and winter heat loss in commercial and residential buildings is anticipated to generate sustainable growth in the coming years. Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) are utilized to conserve energy successfully and enhance energy efficiency in commercial and residential buildings by generating a stable and sustainable environment.

Increasing green building construction and the development of net-zero energy buildings are anticipated to boost the window film market. However, increased consumer knowledge regarding the sustainability and cost of window film, as well as growing environmental concern regarding carbon dioxide emissions and energy efficiency, are projected to boost the window film market in the coming years.

Use of Automotive Films in the Automobile Sector to Provide Opportunities for the Global Window Film Market

Automotive window films have become one of the industry's leading aftermarket items. According to the Auto Care Association, over 500,000 independent manufacturers, part stores, service shops, and distributors are operating in the United States. The demand for window coatings is increasing as the number of accidents rises, as direct sunlight can cause skin harm to passengers, and excessive temperatures can cause a system failure. In addition, films handle various driver issues, including strong sunshine, reflective windows, and interior fading and cracking caused by heat. Hence, all such factors provide lucrative market opportunities.

Regional Insights

By region, the global window film market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America

and Middle East & Africa.



North America accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. Due to capital expenditure cuts in the oil and gas sector and the Liberal government's economic stimulus plan to promote new non-residential building, new investments are being made in North America, demonstrating a rebound in Canada's residential and nonresidential development. In addition, given the anticipated rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, long-term interest rate increases are likely to be moderate. On the bright side, the U.S. economy continues to record employment growth, lending rules are relaxing, market fundamentals for commercial real estate continue to strengthen, and state and municipal construction bond measures are providing further funding support. These factors are anticipated to stimulate the building industry's demand for a variety of specialist window films.

Europe is the third largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 4870 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The European economy is recovering from the recent global economic downturn. Central and Eastern European nations are anticipated to experience significant construction sector growth. Numerous variables, such as the increase in real disposable family income, low lending rates, and the European Commission's Investment Plan for Europe, are anticipated to contribute to the construction industry's modest average growth. Multiple terrorist events and threats in major urban centers such as London, Paris, and Brussels are anticipated to spur growth in the safety & security film market. Due to a big crowd, residential and commercial buildings and spaces are susceptible to becoming targets for antisocial elements, prompting safety concerns. Protective window films prevent the glass from shattering and shield humans from injury if window fragments shatter. However, the most significant element impacting the housing market is the influx of migrants, which has raised the need to provide homes throughout the Euro-Construct region, particularly in Germany and Norway. During the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the residential window film market in Europe.

The Asia Pacific is the third largest region. Due to increased urbanization, the construction sector in the Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly, particularly in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, among other Southeast Asian nations. The window film market is anticipated to be driven by the exponential population growth in these nations, the rising need for inexpensive housing, and government programs encouraging basic amenities such as food and shelter. In addition, stringent restrictions and rising consumer awareness of their carbon footprints are anticipated to encourage the development of green buildings, which are significant consumers of sustainable and energy-saving products such as window films. As customers seek inventive, low-cost ways to make their homes, offices, and even automobiles more appealing, decorative films are anticipated to gain popularity in this region. Companies on the market have also introduced decorative films with various textures, hues, and primary functions such as light permeability, privacy, and safety, in addition to the primary use of decorating. Offices that seek to use a specific part for client presentations without impeding the productivity of their employees may also use these films.

Key Highlights



The global window film market was 10.5 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 17 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

By product, the global window film market is segmented into sun control, decorative, security & safety, and privacy. The sun control window film segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. By application, the global window film market is segmented into automotive, residential, commercial, marine, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Eastman Chemical Company3MMadicoInc.Saint-Gobain Performance PlasticsJohnson Window FilmsInc.Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd. (Avery Dennison Israel Ltd.)Armolan Recent Developments



October 2022 - Dental patients today are searching for less intrusive , cost-effective solutions to enhance their smiles. For this reason, 3M developed the 3MTM FiltekTM Matrix. This brand-new medicinal product makes composite insertion less demanding and more predictable for dentists while lowering patient costs.

September 2022 - The 3M Health Care Business Group's Health Information Systems (HIS business today announced that Epic's new Garden Plot would support its 3MTM M*Modal Fluency Direct solution and medical necessity solutions. Independent medical organizations with 40 or more providers can access the new program in Software as a Service (SaaS) mode, which is hosted and supported. According to the American Medical Association's 2020 Physician Practice Benchmark Survey, approximately half of patient care physicians in the United States are employed by private practices. October 2022 - 3M (NYSE: MMM) announced that it had successfully sold Selic Corp Public Company Limited (Selic). This company specializes in bonding innovation and serves a variety of industries, the rights to the NeoplastTM and NeobunTM brands, as well as related assets in Thailand and other Southeast Asian nations. The factory at Ladlumkaew, Thailand, and accompanying manufacturing assets were sold

Segmentation

By ProductSun ControlDecorativeSecurity & SafetyPrivacyBy MaterialVinylPolyesterPlasticCeramicOthersBy ApplicationAutomotiveResidentialCommercialMarineOthers