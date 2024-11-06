Shruti Wishes ‘Appa’ Kamal Haasan 70Th Birthday: You’Re A Rare Diamond

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Superstar Kamal Haasan turned 70 on Thursday and his daughter Shruti Haasan penned a heartfelt note for her“appa”, whom she said is a“rare diamond”.

Shruti took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of her and her father in the gym. In the image, Kamal is seen dressed in athleisure while the actress could be seen all dolled up. Their faces cannot be seen as their backs are towards the camera.

For the caption, she wrote:“Happy birthday appa. You're a rare diamond and walking by your side

Is one of my favourite things to do in life. I know you don't believe in god , but you'll always be his / her chosen child.”

Shruti mentioned that she is“always so excited to see all the magical things” he does.

The actress added:“To many many more birthdays and celebrating many more dreams come to life Love you so much pa.”

Kamal Haasan has worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Bengali films. Considered as one of the greatest and most respected actors in Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan has been feted with National Film Awards, nine Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Nandi Awards, one Rashtrapati Award. He was awarded the Kalaimamani Award in 1984, the Padma Shri in 1990, the Padma Bhushan in 2014 and the Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier) in 2016.

Kamal started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil film“Kalathur Kannamma”, he received his breakthrough with the 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. He earned three National Film Awards for Best Actor for his portrayal of a guileless youth who falls in love with a woman who suffers from retrograde amnesia in“Moondram Pirai”, an ordinary slum dweller who rises to a position of a highly respected don in“Nayakan” and dual roles in“Indian”.

The actor was last seen in“Indian 2” directed by S. Shankar. It is the second installment in the Indian film series and a sequel to the 1996 film“Indian”. He reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption.

He will next be seen in“Indian 3” and“Thug Life”.