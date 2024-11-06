Ukraine Needs To Build Constructive Relations With Trump's Team - Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee Chair

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, a rather difficult period is starting of establishing constructive relations with the team of the newly elected U.S. President.

Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, reported this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The election result was quite expected. America is a country and such changes are a normal phenomenon," he said.

The chairman of the parliamentary committee stressed that it is critical for Ukraine to maintain bipartisan support in the U.S. and to ensure that "the issue of aid to Ukraine unites Republicans and Democrats."

Berlin to engage with Washington to ensure U.S. support for Ukraine does not wane

At the same time, Merezhko highlighted the importance of the end to the period of acute political struggle in the USA, which was dangerous for Ukraine.

"Now begins a rather difficult period of establishing constructive relations with the team of the new U.S. President. This is extremely important, as our survival depends on continued American aid," the politician emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, November 5 was the main day of voting in the U.S. presidential elections. Americans also elected the full House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. In addition, local elections were held in various states.

China hopes for peaceful coexistence with United States - MFA

The vote count is still in progress but Trump has already declared victory.

According to media reports, Donald Trump is leading in all key states. In Nevada he sealed 51% after 70% of the votes were processed, 50% in Arizona (53% processed), 51.2% in Wisconsin (89% processed), 52.1% in Michigan (68% processed), and 50.9% in Pennsylvania (95% processed).

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election.