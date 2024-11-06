

thyssenkrupp nucera Receives German Sustainability Award

thyssenkrupp nucera wins the German Sustainability Award in the“Products” competition for its standardized 20 MW electrolysis module scalum®

The“leading role in the field of sustainability” and the“lighthouse” status of scalum® convinced the independent expert jury The German Sustainability Award Foundation will present the awards during the German Sustainability Day on November 29 at the Maritim Hotel in Düsseldorf Dortmund, November 06, 2024 - thyssenkrupp nucera has been awarded the German Sustainability Award for its standardized 20-megawatt alkaline water electrolysis module, scalum®. The electrolysis specialist was selected from around 60 nominees in the“Climate” transformation field of the“Products” competition. thyssenkrupp nucera, one of the world's leading supplier of high-efficiency electrolysis technology, will receive the award at the ceremony as part of the German Sustainability Day on November 29, 2024 at the Maritim Hotel in Düsseldorf. “Green hydrogen is one of the keys to accelerating the transition to a climate-friendly industry and making global climate targets a reality. And the key to affordable green hydrogen in large quantities is: scalum®,” says Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera.“This award recognizes our ambition and responsibility to contribute pioneering technology solutions for a sustainable and energy-efficient future –

and our commitment to sustainability.” The German Sustainability Award Foundation recognizes companies, organizations and individuals for their effective contribution to transformation and their pioneering steps towards a sustainable future. The German Sustainability Award has been presented in close cooperation with the German government since 2008 and is a measure of the German Sustainability Strategy. According to the foundation, it is Europe's largest award for ecological and social commitment. The five-member independent expert jury of the product competition with representatives from various sustainability areas chose thyssenkrupp nucera because of its“leading role in the field of sustainability”, among other things.“The scalum® product is a 'beacon' in its sector in terms of successful transformation,” it continued.

“scalum® combines the strengths of our alkaline water electrolysis – its modular and scalable structure enables the construction of such important large-scale industrial plants. Our drive to continuously advance our technology is stronger than ever. This award encourages us to continue on this path with determination,” says Dr. Christoph Noeres, Head of Green Hydrogen at thyssenkrupp nucera. Last year, thyssenkrupp nucera introduced the product name scalum®

for its highly efficient 20-megawatt alkaline water electrolysis modules. The modules can be interconnected to form large industrial plants in the high megawatt or even gigawatt range. Each scalum® unit contains around 300 highly efficient electrolysis cells. Approximately 20 scalum® modules can be placed on an average-sized soccer field to produce more than 40,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. The 20 MW modules will be used, among other things, for the production of green steel at Stegra's large-scale plant in Sweden (more than 700 MW).

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10

gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September 2023.

